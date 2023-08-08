Will advise NA dissolution on Wednesday; saving country from default biggest success: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that he would write to President Arif Alvi for dissolution of the National Assembly on Wednesday and that major collective success of his 16-month government was to save the country from default through IMF agreement.

The prime minister, in an interview with a private television channel (Dawn News), said as per law, if the president did not take up the summary within 48 hours, it would stand implemented and the Assembly would be dissolved.

Regarding the caretaker set-up, he said that consultations were underway with coalition parties to decide on a neutral interim prime minister who would be acceptable to the people. The decision would be a collective one and after finalising the names, he would hold the first meeting with Opposition Leader Raja Riaz.

Regarding the new census, Prime Minister Shehbaz stated that the government had fulfilled its constitutional obligation by presenting the census results to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) which approved it unanimously.

He stressed that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had the mandate to hold the elections, though all the parties unanimously wanted the elections as early as possible. Any delay in polls was just an assumption at that point, he added.

On the topic of candidates for next prime minister, he said that he had announced Nawaz Sharif to be his party’s next candidate. He emphasized that the perception of Shehbaz Sharif being Establishment’s favourite was mere a notion that resulted into nothing.

He emphasised the need for a balance between civil-military relations and urged all Pakistanis to join hands to address critical national issues like poverty, loans, and for achieving self-sufficiency.

Urging for an inclusive approach, he called for all the national institutions to cooperate with each other but by observing their constitutional limits.

He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) aimed at economic recovery and progress for Pakistan. The plan – a collaborative effort involving all governments, government bodies and the army – was anticipated to not only bridge the deficit but also propel the nation towards prosperity and dignity.

He expressed the hope that the SIFC would help attract billions of dollars of investment in agriculture, IT, and mining sectors, among others.

To a question, he recalled that a committee was formed to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on elections and at the last stage, the PTI chief refused to move ahead and if an agreement were reached, the elections could be scheduled for October.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated that on May 9, a conspiracy was carried out against the army and its chief Syed Asim Munir, and denounced it as an unforgivable crime against those who have sacrificed their lives to protect the nation.

As regards the Toshakhana case, he said that his government did not victimize anyone and that the relevant institutions filed cases against the PTI chief.

He told the interviewer that he had already announced to auction all of the gifts he had received and to use the proceeds for the welfare and education of orphan children.

He recalled that the PTI had celebrated when the court had banned Nawaz Sharif from holding the public office and politics but he would not allow his party workers to rejoice if the PTI chief met the same fate.