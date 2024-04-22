Wildlife dept marks World Earth Day with A.Q. college students

World Earth Day
ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Punjab Wildlife Department Rawalpindi celebrated World Earth Day with Dr A.Q. Khan School and College students at Loi Bher Wildlife Park on Monday.
The Wildlife office commemorated the World Earth Day like the rest of the world under the theme Planet Vs Plastics.
Assistant Director Wildlife, Loi Bher Wildlife park, Rizwana Aziz told APP that she, Veterinary Officer of the Park, Dr Zeeshan, and staff at it’s Loi Bher Park office organised multiple activities for awareness and education of the students including plantation, special education sessions on plastic pollution and hazards of single use plastics, and an awareness campaign with eco-friendly placards made of cardboard.
The Wildlife Department officials organized the activity at the special directions of the Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to mark World Earth Day.

