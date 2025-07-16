Widespread rains expected on Thursday; flash floods, landslides and urban flooding feared

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain-wind/thundershowers across several parts of the country on Thursday, warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall may lead to flash floods, landslides, and urban flooding in vulnerable areas.

Intermittent rain-wind/thundershowers are expected at most places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Scattered heavy falls-at times very heavy-are likely during the period. Isolated showers are also expected in parts of central and south Punjab as well as northeast and south Balochistan.

During the night and on July 17, heavy to very heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Pothohar, northeast Punjab, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Murree, Galliyat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Swabi, Nowshera, and Mardan.

In the hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, there is a risk of landslides and mudslides that could block roads and disrupt transport. Urban flooding is also feared in low-lying areas of Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Windstorms accompanying the rain may cause damage to electric poles, trees, vehicles, solar panels, and standing crops.

The public is advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

In Islamabad and surrounding areas, cloudy weather with intermittent rain and thundershowers is expected, with chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan. Scattered heavyfalls are also likely.

In Punjab, rain-wind/thundershowers are forecasted in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah and adjoining areas.

Heavy falls are particularly likely in northeast Punjab and the Pothohar region including Murree and Galliyat.

In Sindh, the weather will remain mainly hot and very humid across most districts. However, partly cloudy skies with isolated rain-wind/thundershowers may occur in Umerkot, Mithi, Sanghar, Ghotki, Dadu, Hyderabad and nearby areas.

In Balochistan, hot and humid weather will prevail in most regions, though isolated rain-wind/thundershowers may occur in Barkhan, Sibi, Kohlu, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbella and surrounding areas.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, cloudy weather with intermittent rain-wind/thundershowers is forecast. Scattered heavyfalls, at times very heavy, are expected in Kashmir.

Over the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavyfalls were recorded at several locations in central and eastern Punjab. Significant rainfall was recorded in Sheikhupura at 234 mm, Okara 165 mm, Mandi Bahauddin 168 mm, Hafizabad 127 mm, and Lahore Airport 120 mm. Other notable readings included Jhelum 81 mm, Kasur 66 mm, Gujranwala 54 mm, Mangla 51 mm, Sahiwal 46 mm, and Sialkot City 44 mm. Rain was also recorded in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Narowal, Attock, and Bhakkar, while in Kashmir, Kotli received 60 mm and Rawalakot 43 mm. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the highest amounts were reported in Pattan with 41 mm, Kakul 38 mm, and Kalam 24 mm.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Astore and Bagrote each received 13 mm. Balochistan saw minimal rainfall, with Sibi receiving just 2 mm.

Dalbandin and Nokkundi recorded the highest temperatures of the day at 43 C, followed by Dadu at 42 C.

The public is strongly advised to stay cautious and follow updates from the meteorological department and local authorities.