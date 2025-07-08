Widespread rains expected across Pakistan; flash floods, landslides likely in hilly areas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain-wind/thundershower activity across the country on Tuesday, with isolated heavy falls likely in various regions including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeastern Balochistan, and Islamabad.

The department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 07- 08, which may generate flash floods in local streams and nullahs in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast Punjab, and parts of Balochistan including Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and others.

Landslides and mudslides may disrupt road access in vulnerable mountainous areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir during the wet spell. In addition, urban flooding is likely in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar. Authorities have advised the public to take precautionary measures.

In Islamabad, cloudy skies with intermittent rain and isolated heavy showers are expected.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rains are likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab, rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan and D.G. Khan.

In Sindh, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts. However, light rain or drizzle may occur at isolated places along the coast including Karachi.

In Balochistan, hot and humid conditions will prevail in most areas, though rain and thunderstorms are likely at isolated locations in Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Zhob and nearby regions. Heavyfalls may occur at isolated places during the forecast period.

In Kashmir, cloudy weather with intermittent rain and isolated heavy falls is expected. Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorms.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in parts of KP, Kashmir, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, as well as Mithi and Sukkur. Notable rainfall amounts include: Kakul 31mm, Malam Jabba 23mm, Bannu 08mm, Dera Ismail Khan 02mm, Muzaffarabad Airport 21mm, City 20mm, Rawalakot 01mm, Karor (Layyah) 20mm, Islamabad 12mm, Dera Ghazi Khan 09mm, Gujranwala 06mm, Murree 05mm, Sialkot Airport 02mm, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Hafizabad 01mm, Lasbela 15mm, Khuzdar 07mm, Ziarat 06mm, Mithi 02mm and Sukkur 01mm.

The highest recorded temperatures were: Nokundi 46 C, Chilas 45 C, Dalbandin 44 C, while Gilgit, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Okara, and Noor Pur Thal recorded 41C.

The public is urged to stay alert for further weather updates and follow safety advisories from local authorities