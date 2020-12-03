WHO's campaign against gender-based violence continues

ANKARA, Dec 3 (AA/APP): One in every three women across the globe have experienced violence mostly by an intimate partner, said the World Health Organization Turkey’s newly appointed representative.

Dr. Batyr Berdyklychev, who was appointed as WHO Turkey head on Nov. 2, told Anadolu Agency that the international organization began its “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign on Nov. 25 and it will run through Dec. 10.

During this period, WHO along with other UN agencies will have “communication campaigns to raise awareness on violence against women.”

As we have recently marked Nov. 25th as International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Berdyklychev said: “Unfortunately, women worldwide continue to face violence, which cannot be acceptable. WHO estimates show that 1 in 3 women worldwide have experienced physical and/or sexual violence, mostly by an intimate partner.”

Violence could happen to any woman across the globe, regardless of culture, religion or economic status, he said. Referring to a study conducted by WHO on women’s health and domestic violence against women, Berdyklychev said the “study showed that rates of physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner ranged from 15% in Japan, to 70% in Ethiopia and Peru, with most sites reporting rates between 29 and 62%.”

“The prevalence estimates of intimate partner violence range from 23.2% in high-income countries and 24.6% in the WHO Western Pacific region to 37% in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean region, and 37.7% in the WHO South-East Asia region,” he added.

Underlining that women experience violence are more likely to suffer from health problems including depression, self-harm and sexually transmitted infection, Berdyklychev said: “This is a preventable public health issue and it is a fact based on evidence that each health professional has a role to play and so does everyone in WHO.”

He underscored the significance of health sector in responding to violence against women and said: “Strong health systems, including well-trained health personnel, are needed to appropriately respond to women subjected to intimate partner violence or sexual violence.”