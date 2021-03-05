Whole nation standing by PM: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, Mar 05 (APP): Provincial Minister for Work and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said the whole nation is standing by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the majority of members of the National Assembly will repose their confidence in him during the vote of trust on Saturday (March 6).

He, in a statement, said the Prime Minister is an honest and brave politician therefore the whole nation supports him and have confidence in his leadership.

Shaukat also criticized opposition parties and said first they looted the country and used to call thief each other, but now they have gathered under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement for attaining their ulterior motives.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a great hurdle in their way as their motive is to steal resources of the country, he added.

He said both Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had never thought that someone will take actions against them and make them accountable.

Shaukat also lauded the policies of present government and said despite of negative impact on commercial activities because of coronavirus, economic indicators are showing progress because of prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan who kept the wheel of economy rolling.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he continued, is not fighting the war of Imran Khan, but it is the fight for the cause of poor strata of Pakistan.

Imran Khan is fighting for the right and empowerment of poor people who are getting under burdened in the debt trap because of bad policies of the past regimes.

The leadership of opposition parties remained in power for decades turn by turn, but not tolerating the PTI in power for a single parliamentary term.

Referring to recent Senate polls, Shaukat said Yousaf Raza Gillani was made Senate member by spending billions of rupees to protect the interest of Asif Ali Zardari.

He said Imran Khan is the only prime minister in country’s history who is bearing expenditure of his home from pocket not putting burden on the national kitty.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s expenditure on foreign tours is also lowest in comparison to the expenditures incurred by leaders of past regimes, he mentioned.