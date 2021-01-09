LAHORE, Jan 09 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government as well as the whole nation equally shared the grief of the bereaved heirs of Mach tragedy.

In a statement, he said “All our sympathies are with them and we stand beside Hazara community in their time of trial.”

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Mach tragic incident.

CM regretted that some elements tried to do political point scoring on this tragedy.

This is the time to share the grief and miseries of Hazara community instead of scoring political point, Usman Buzdar added.