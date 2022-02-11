WHO hails Pakistan’s efforts in controlling COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala on Friday lauded the efforts of federal government in controlling the COVID-19 cases across the country. In a media briefing, he said Pakistan had shown an effective response in fighting against the pandemic as a good number of the Pakistani population had been vaccinated.

Pakistan, he said, had developed an efficient vaccination system, with ensuring the availability of the vaccine in stock. Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan against COVID-19, Dr Mahipala said, “I was surprised to see vaccination centres available in the smallest villages, and it is great to see Pakistan carrying out screening tests.

A huge number of coronavirus tests have been done so far, which is a great achievement.” Discussing the Omicron variant, Mahipala said even though it was just the flu, the people should still be cautious. He said Pakistan had faced fewer hospitalizations during the fourth wave of the pandemic as it was making the vaccine accessible to everyone.

“Pakistan is one of the countries to carry out genomic sequencing, while it has set up 100 testing labs within the duration of three months,” said Mahipala, adding that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services had shown great response.

He said a sufficient number of vaccines had been administered to the citizens partially and completely across the country. He added the donor agencies and the media had played a strong part in fighting against COVID-19.