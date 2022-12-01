WHO donates ambulances, medical equipment to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday donated ambulances, mobile labour rooms, health clinic, and medical equipment to the government of Pakistan.

WHO, Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala handed over the donation to Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel.

The WHO will donate the same assistance to the provinces also to facilitate patients at the local level with specialized care.

Addressing the occasion, the minister thanked the WHO for its support in strengthening Pakistan’s health system. He said the WHO always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

He said that this support will be helpful to ensure the availability of a basic health system, particularly in far-flung areas of the country. He added the present government was making sincere efforts to make positive changes in the health sector.