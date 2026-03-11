WHO, BISP discuss promotion of children immunization

PESHAWAR, Mar 11 (APP): Dr Luo Dapeng, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), called on Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, at BISP Headquarters on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed potential collaboration with the World Health Organization on promoting child immunization, including the proposal to make immunization a requirement during beneficiary registration in BISP.

Discussions also covered awareness and counselling of beneficiaries on maternal and child health, as well as skill development opportunities for beneficiaries and their family members in health-related fields under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid stressed the importance of training doctors and lady health workers to ensure the timely referral of critical cases to BNP facilitation centres.

Dr Luo Dapeng assured full cooperation and highlighted the need to involve provincial governments, develop an integrated and workable plan, and hold regular coordination meetings. DG NSER/CCT BISP Dr Asim Ijaz was also present in the meeting.