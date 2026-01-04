Where laughter replaces screens, Chari revives community life

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP):As the afternoon sun softens over the villages of Ahmedpur East, time seems to slow down. Beneath the shade of trees and inside quiet deras, laughter replaces routine and conversation replaces haste. In these unhurried hours, a centuries-old traditional game, Chari, is finding its way back into daily life, reconnecting generations in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur region and proving that heritage still has a place in the modern age.

In the calm stretch after lunch, when work pauses and people find time to sit together, elders and young men gather in Ahmedpur East, a town in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district. What draws them together is not a screen or a schedule, but Chari, a traditional game once played widely across Bahawalpur and surrounding areas and nearly lost to time.

Played for generations, Chari had gradually faded as modern routines took over village life. Today, however, it is quietly returning, much like other traditional rural games such as Malan Khara, Gitti Danda, Khido Khundi, Pitthu Garam, Kho Kho and Langri, which older residents recall from their childhood. Like Chari, Kabaddi has also returned to public interest and is now played as far as Canada, remaining a popular traditional game from Lehnda Punjab (Lower Punjab) to Charrhta Punjab( Upper Punjab) .

Aslam, a 35-year-old resident of Sheikh Wain, a village in Hasilpur tehsil, said the game carries deep roots in the area. He told APP that elders in the village used to play Chari regularly before it slowly disappeared. He added that its return has brought back a routine people now wait for each afternoon.

Khizar, a resident of Dera Bhaka in Bahawalpur, said the gatherings attract people from nearby villages as well. Around 20 to 35 people usually attend these sessions, he told APP. Chari is typically played by four players, while the rest gather around as spectators. Their loud cheering, teasing, clapping and playful remarks raise the excitement and turn the game into a lively village event.

In many gatherings, elderly men sit nearby with their huqqas, quietly watching the match, offering comments and enjoying the atmosphere. There is no age limit to playing Chari. Children as young as nine or ten years old, teenagers, adults and elders all take part. Young players first learn by watching elders, then play among children of their own age. As they become more skilled, they naturally move into games played by adults. Players say age does not matter as long as the game is known and the temperament is right.

Rain does not stop the gathering. When the ground is wet, players simply move to a nearby paved area, ensuring the routine continues. In this way, Chari brings children and elders together in one place, strengthening social bonds and reviving the habit of sitting together.

Chari itself is simple but deeply engaging. The game is played using four equal sticks, locally known as kana, collectively called chari. These sticks are made from wood or specially prepared bamboo, with all four pieces carefully crafted to be exactly the same size. Each kana is split lengthwise, creating two sides, one semi-rounded and the other straight.

When the sticks are thrown, points are awarded based on how they land. If all four land on the opposite side, it is called athi and earns eight points. If all four land straight, it is known as choka and earns four points. Other combinations result in three or two points, keeping the game lively and unpredictable.

For movement on the board, players use got, made from wood, stone or colourful plastic pieces of the same shape. The colour and shape of the got identify each player. Like Ludo, the goal is to move the got across the drawn boxes and reach home first. Players said the game is known by different local names and played with slight variations in rules from one village to another across Pakistan and India. Visually, it resembles traditional board games such as Ludo, Pachisi or Chausar, but instead of dice or cowrie shells, movement depends on the fall of the kana sticks.

The player whose got are completed first is declared the winner and remains in the gathering, cheering and adding to the excitement. Those who lose often accept defeat with smiles, jokes and laughter.

Abdul Samad, a government officer based in Islamabad, told APP that whenever he visits his native village Faqirwali in Haroonabad tehsil, he heads straight to the dera after lunch. He said the game brings friends and elders together in one place, where conversation flows and elders guide children through shared stories and experience. According to him, the gathering is not just about playing but reflects culture, harmony and relationships.

As rounds end, the space fills with cheers, friendly teasing and shared laughter. The joy belongs not just to the players but to everyone present. In an age dominated by mobile phones and fast-paced routines, Chari offers something increasingly rare, a peaceful pause, reminding people that tradition still lives where laughter, patience and togetherness meet, one afternoon at a time./