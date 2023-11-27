Wheat cultivation should be completed by Dec 15

FAISALABAD, Nov 27 (APP): The agriculture exporters have advised the farmers to complete cultivation of wheat crops by December 15.

According to a spokesman of the agriculture extension department, he said here on Monday that November was the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as produce of wheat and quality of grain would decrease gradually if the cultivation would be late after November.

However, the farmers should complete wheat cultivation by using 60 kilograms wheat seed instead of 50 kg seed per acre.

He said that the farmers should also use one and half bag of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

He said that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat including Faisalabad-2008, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Sehar-2016, Johar-2016, Pakistan-3013,Anaj-2017 and Punjab-2011. These varieties were not only disease resistant but also had the capacity of giving maximum production, he added.