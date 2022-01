ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Mishal Pakistan, the country partner of World Economic Forum (WEF), in its report had acknowledged the economic progress and development in Pakistan.

Farrukh, in a tweet, said, “According to Mishal, Pakistan has shown tremendous progress and achievements made by govt to have more future oriented policies and approach. Leader will always think about generations to come.”