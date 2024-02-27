Week-long anti-polio drive in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):A week-long nationwide anti-polio campaign was in full swing on Tuesday under which vaccinators were visiting door to door to administer anti-polio drops to children below the age of five.

Forty-five point eight million children were expected to be vaccinated against the crippling disease during the second drive of this year.

Children would also be given Vitamin A supplements to boost their immunity.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the anti-polio drive started in the Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan districts in the first phase. In the second phase, an anti-polio drive would be conducted in thirty-three districts of the province from the 3rd to the 9th of next month.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made to provide security to the anti-polio workers.