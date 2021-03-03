Webinar on ‘Academic Collaboration, Science Diplomacy and OIC’ on March 22

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):COMSTECH and Department of International Relations will jointly organize an International Hybrid Webinar on “Academic Collaboration, Science Diplomacy and OIC: Challenges and Opportunities” on March 22.

The webinar is being arranged with reference to the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) set up by The Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) comprising of leading science, technology, and engineering academic and research institutions of Pakistan, under the “Science Diplomacy Initiative” of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) being the founding member of the CCoE, through its Department of International Relations is organizing the international event in collaboration with COMSTECH.

The webinar is being arranged to bring stakeholders from academic management and diplomatic circles together to address bottleneck and create opportunities for international academic collaboration through science diplomacy.

The participants including diplomats, academicians, bureaucrats, policy makers and university or education mangers will attend the event.

International and national participants will join online at zoom and local may join in-person at venue given below and online as well.

The in-person participation will be at the main auditorium of The Islamia University of Bahawalpur for which the aspiring participants can register through:

https://forms.gle/WHzjXiffAhntV2oj8. The further information can be obtained through sciencediplomacywebinar@gmail.com.