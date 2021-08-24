Weather to remain hot, humid in plain areas of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather conditions for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were penetrating eastern parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country on Wednesday.

However, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north east Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was 01 mm at Dir.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were 45 C in Dadu and 44 C in Sibbi.