Weather to remain hot, dry in most parts on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country on Saturday.

While partly cloudy conditions with isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and central Punjab. Isolated hailstorm is also likely at a few places during the period.

In Islamabad and adjoining areas, dry weather is expected.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most parts of the province are likely to experience hot weather, while partly cloudy conditions are expected in upper districts.

In Punjab, mainly dry and hot weather is expected over most plain districts during the daytime.

However, partly cloudy weather with isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms is likely in Khushab, Sargodha, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas. Isolated hailstorm is also likely.

Sindh is expected to remain hot and dry, while mainly hot and dry weather is also likely over most districts of Balochistan.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, partly cloudy weather with isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms is expected.

During the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, with hot conditions in plain areas. However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Punjab, with Noor Pur Thal receiving 34 mm, Islamabad Airport 17 mm, Attock 12 mm, Murree 11 mm and Layyah 9 mm. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 31 mm was recorded in Lower Dir, 11 mm each at Dera Ismail Khan Airport and Saidu Sharif, and 10 mm in Dera Ismail Khan City. Muzaffarabad received 08 mm in the city and 06 mm at the airport in Kashmir.

The highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Dalbandin at 42C, followed by Sibi, Turbat and Dadu at 41C.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in major cities were: Islamabad 20-33C, Lahore 25-34C, Karachi 27-34C, Peshawar 22-33C, Quetta 14-34C, Gilgit 15-29C, Muzaffarabad 17-33C, Skardu 9-22C, Murree 12-21C, Faisalabad 26-34C and Multan 26-36C.