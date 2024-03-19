Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PMD

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time and partly cloudy during evening/night according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while cold in northern areas.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Chhor, Mithi 40C, Hyderabad, Lasbela, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Jam 39, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Sakrand, Sibbi and Thatta 38C.