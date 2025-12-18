WB appreciates Petroleum Division for successfully resolving LNG surplus issue

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, held a meeting on Thursday with the World Bank (WB) Country Director for Pakistan, Ms. Bolormaa Amgaabazar, to discuss ongoing and future reforms in Pakistan’s energy sector, with a particular focus on gas sector sustainability.

During the meeting, Ms. Bolormaa Amgaabazar appreciated the Petroleum Division for successfully resolving the long-standing LNG issue, said a press release.

She noted that resolving the LNG challenge was not an easy task and commended the Minister for personally owning the sustainability of the gas sector.

She reaffirmed the World Bank’s continued support to Petroleum Division in advancing gas sector reforms and expressed willingness to work collaboratively on reforms in the LPG sector & capacity building of OGRA.

She said that the World Bank is already working closely with the Ministry to develop a comprehensive roadmap for gas sector reforms, including measures aimed at improving the performance and efficiency / unbundling of the Sui gas companies.

Ali Pervaiz Malik thanked the World Bank Country Director for acknowledging the government’s efforts in resolving the LNG issue. He said that input from international partners such as the World Bank is highly valuable in shaping effective and sustainable policy reforms.

The Minister reiterated the government’s strong commitment to ensuring long-term sustainability of the gas sector through structural and institutional reforms.

The Minister also appreciated the World Bank’s analytical reports/work, describing it as deep, strategic, and forward-looking rather than merely tactical diagnostics.

He further highlighted that improving the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains a key priority for the government, adding that efforts are underway to enhance fuel standards, which will ultimately require upgrading Pakistan’s refineries.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration to support Pakistan’s energy sector reforms and sustainable development goals.