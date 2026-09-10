Water projects to protect 15.76m from floods

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):The government has earmarked Rs74.92 billion for 35 water-sector projects in 2026-27 to protect around 15.76 million people from future floods and add 12.8 million acre-feet (MAF) of water storage, under a broader plan involving dams, irrigation upgrades, flood management, urban water supply and real-time monitoring across the country.

According to a document available with Wealth Pakistan, the 35 projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2026-27 carry a combined cost of Rs2.102 trillion, with a throw-forward of Rs 880.267 billion as of July 1.

Under Uraan Pakistan, the government aims to raise surface water storage from 13.5 MAF in 2023-24 to 23.5 MAF by 2029, while the projects listed in the programme are expected to make an additional 12.8 MAF of storage available, potentially taking total storage to 26.3 MAF.

The planned expansion centres on 21 dam projects, including the Diamer-Basha, Mohmand, Nai Gaj and Naulong dams, along with large, medium and small dams aimed at strengthening water security and ensuring supplies for irrigation, industry and domestic consumption.

The programme also seeks to improve water availability at the farmgate by cutting conveyance losses by 33 per cent.

Farm level water availability is targeted to rise from 63.5 MAF to 84.2 MAF, supported by remodelling and lining of irrigation networks and completion of key schemes including the Pat Feeder, Kachhi Canal Phase-I, Chashma Right Bank Canal and Kaitu Weir Irrigation and Power Project Component-I.

The interventions are expected to replace ageing irrigation infrastructure and develop a 1.59 million-acre command area, while water-use efficiency is targeted to improve from 40pc to 70pc by 2029.

For Karachi, the programme includes the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV, 260 MGD Phase-I, as well as improvements to the Kalri Baghar Feeder and Keenjhar Lake.

The project is expected to add 260 million gallons per day (MGD) to the city’s supply, raising overall availability from 650 MGD to 910 MGD.

The government also plans to install a telemetry system at 27 key sites across the Indus Basin, equipped for real-time monitoring of river flows, barrage gate openings and water levels.

A central data centre and workstations for relevant stakeholders are also planned to provide round-the-clock information.

The broader programme targets an increase in the culturable command area to 20 million acres, lower water losses, reclamation of waterlogged and saline land, higher crop production and improved national food security.

Flood resilience is another major pillar, with the Integrated Flood Risk Management Plan covering implementation of the National Flood Protection Plan, the updated umbrella PC-I of the Flood Protection Sector Project-III, a JICA-supported flood-management initiative in the Indus Basin and restoration of flood-damaged sections of the Kachhi Canal.

The plan includes 166 flood-protection schemes, 457 telemetry stations and five regional forecasting centres, alongside institutional strengthening, capacity building, watershed management and research.

The Kachhi Canal restoration is planned over 323.47 kilometres.

The government estimates that the flood-protection interventions will safeguard 15.76 million people, including protection for 2.276 million houses, 8.05 million acres of agricultural land, 76 schools, 331km of metalled roads, 64 villages, 223 tube wells, 80 miles of irrigation canals and 12 basic health units.

The plan also covers 3,825 farm families and reclamation of 121 acres of land.

As part of its wider water security strategy, the government aims to increase the water sector’s share of the PSDP allocation by 20pc by 2030, compared with a baseline of 10.52pc and a target of 18pc by 2029.