WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies using its name unlawfully

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has initiated legal proceedings against those cooperative housing societies that have been using WAPDA’s name unlawfully.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, WAPDA has been approaching all legal forums including Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies and FIA to curb this practice.

The statement says that WAPDA, a statutory body corporate established under WAPDA Act 1958, publicly renounces its association, nexus, and direct or indirect affiliation with any cooperative housing society, except WAPDA Town Cooperative Housing Society (Phase I and II), situated in Lahore, which is authorised to use the name of WAPDA.

As such, the unlawful and illegal use of a registered name i.e. WAPDA, for other housing societies or projects, by any other entity or person, amounts to a gross misrepresentation.

Therefore, WAPDA cannot be held responsible for liabilities, if any, that may be raised by the public, pursuant to investment in such rogue, illegal, and unlawful housing societies, the statement further says.

The housing societies, using WAPDA’s name unlawfully and illegally include WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Multan, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gujranwala, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Faisalabad, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Sargodha, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Sheikhupura, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Kasur, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Peshawar, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Quetta, WAPDA Employees Housing Society, Karachi, WAPDA Workers and Officers Cooperative Housing Society, Hyderabad, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, KIP, Karachi, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, (Southern Zone), WAPDA City Faisalabad and WAPDA City Gujranwala.