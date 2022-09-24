Wani thanks to PM Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto for raising Kashmir issue at global forums

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for raising the issue of Kashmir vociferously during his speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) forum.

In a statement received here, Wani termed the premier’s landmark speech as a true reflection of Kashmiris’ sentiments.

While lauding Pakistan’s consistent support to Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle Wani said, “The people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) owe a debt of gratitude to the people as well as the government of Pakistan for their continued support to their cause and raising global awareness on early resolution of Kashmir”.

He said that “I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Sharif for his strongly worded statement on the Kashmir in the UN calling for an early resolution of the lingering dispute through peaceful means of dialogue and diplomacy”.

He also thanked the foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for raising the issue of human rights violations in Kashmir at the OIC and other relevant forums.

Referring to Kashmiris’ indigenous struggle for and the urgent need to settle the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions, Wani said that it was high time that the world should not ignore the Kashmiris’ decades long struggle and their sacrifices for right to self-determination.