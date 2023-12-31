Wani grieved over the death of Prof. Shawl

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of renowned Kashmiri leader Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl.

In his condolence messages, Wani, while paying eulogizing tribute to Prof. Nazir Ahmad Shawl, for his selfless services and efforts to highlight the Kashmir cause at the international level, said that the deceased leader had dedicated his whole life to the freedom of Kashmir.

Prof. Shawl, he said, raised his voice for the rights of the people of Kashmir at every world forum.

Wani said that the death of Prof. Shawl has caused a great loss to the freedom movement.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Wani prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.