Wajiha Qamar visits families of martyrs of Tarlai Imambargah incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): On the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Ms Wajiha Qamar visited the homes of the families of those martyred in the tragic incident at the Imambargah in Tarlai to offer condolences and express solidarity.

The minister held detailed meetings with the bereaved families, shared their grief, and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks, said a press release on Saturday.

Ms Wajiha Qamar conveyed a special message of sympathy, condolence, and solidarity from the Prime Minister to the affected families, and reaffirmed that the government would take all possible measures for the welfare and support of the families of the martyrs.

She said the entire nation stands united against terrorism and extremism, adding that such cowardly acts cannot undermine national resolve. The government, she emphasized, remains committed to ensuring law and order and safeguarding citizens.

Later, Ms Wajiha Qamar offered Fateha for the martyrs, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and reiterated the government’s commitment to stand by the victims at every level.