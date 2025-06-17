Wajiha Qamar to grace ‘National Peace Festival’ celebrating youth peacebuilders at NSU Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):The National Peace Festival 2025, a flagship event that highlights youth-led peacebuilding and civic engagement, will take place from June 18 to 20, 2025, at the Al-Mukhtar Auditorium, National Skills University, in Islamabad.

Organized by the Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness (SFEA) in collaboration with National Skills University Islamabad, the festival is supported by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and funded by the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) under the PACE Project.

Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, will grace the event as Chief Guest, acknowledging and encouraging the pivotal role youth play in building peace and preventing violent extremism across Pakistan.

The three-day festival is expected to gather students, faculty members, and peacebuilders from across the country, offering a dynamic platform for dialogue, creativity, and collaborative action. A special emphasis will be placed on the revival of Peace Societies in universities, empowering students to lead initiatives rooted in inclusion, interfaith harmony, and civic responsibility.

The festival will highlight key milestones achieved under the PACE Project, including the training of over 850 students and faculty in peacebuilding, dialogue facilitation, and conflict resolution.

The Unity in Diversity Campaign, led by student Peace Societies, has already engaged over 5,000 students through peace rallies, storytelling events, and interfaith dialogues across Pakistani campuses.

Key Highlights of the Festival include A Peace Forum and Leadership Dialogue, where university vice-chancellors and academic leaders will engage directly with youth to explore how peace education can be integrated into institutional policies.

Moreover, in the Experience Sharing by Peace Societies, student and faculty focal persons will present case studies and real-life impact stories from their campuses.

The Creative Competitions highlight peace, poetry slams, digital poster design, speech contests, and live painting, serving as artistic outlets for peaceful expression. Last but not least, the Music for Peace Performance & Awards Ceremony will conclude with a celebration of culture, youth, and unity.

Minister Wajiha Qamar’s presence reflects on the government’s commitment to supporting grassroots peace initiatives in the education sector. Her expected address will focus on fostering a safe, inclusive, and democratic environment within higher education institutions.

The National Peace Festival 2025 aims to deepen collaboration among students, educators, and policymakers, ensuring that youth remain at the center of Pakistan’s journey toward peace, tolerance, and national cohesion. With creative energy and institutional engagement, the festival promises to be a powerful display to the resilience and vision of Pakistan’s youth.