Wajiha Qamar meets Turkish envoy, discusses strengthening cooperation in education sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu called on by Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar at her office here on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on the proposed Agreement on Educational Institutions between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The deliberations focused on enhancing institutional linkages and facilitating cooperation in the education sector in line with the longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries.

The two sides also explored possible areas of collaboration in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Religious Education. Emphasis was laid on promoting skill development initiatives, sharing best practices, and strengthening partnerships between relevant institutions of the two countries.

Matters relating to student exchange programmes and broader educational collaboration were also discussed. Both sides agreed to further promote academic exchanges, joint research initiatives, and mutual recognition frameworks to expand opportunities for students and educators.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State appreciated the continued support of Türkiye in the education sector and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields of education and training.

The Turkish Ambassador expressed his government’s keen interest in strengthening educational ties and underscored the importance of sustained engagement to translate shared goals into concrete outcomes.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to expedite consultations on the proposed agreement and to enhance collaboration in priority areas for mutual benefit.