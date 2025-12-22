Wajeeha Qamar calls for promoting science education at Islamabad Science Festival

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajeeha Qamar, on Tuesday emphasized the need to provide public school students with effective platforms in the field of science, saying that quality education and an improved learning environment must be ensured for children studying in schools across the country.

Addressing the Islamabad Science Festival 2025, the minister expressed happiness over the keen interest shown by children in science-related activities. She said science festivals play a vital role in nurturing curiosity, innovation and critical thinking among students, particularly for students of public sector schools.

Wajeeha Qamar stressed that students’ projects would be linked with industry to provide practical exposure and better career opportunities. “We will connect students’ projects with industry so their ideas can be transformed into workable solutions,” she said, adding that the role of all stakeholders was crucial for the promotion of science education in the country.

She further said that the initiative of the Islamabad Science Festival would be taken forward in collaboration with other ministries to strengthen efforts for the promotion of science and technology. “There is a need to work collectively for the promotion of science in Pakistan,” she remarked.

The second concluding day of the event will feature a panel discussion titled “From Classroom to Career: Strengthening Academia–Industry Linkages for Pakistan’s Future Workforce”.

The session will feature leading experts including Waqas Hassan (Regional Lead Asia, Global Digital Inclusion), Haroon Khalid Qazi (Corporate Development Analyst), Fahad Zafar (Senior Manager, Tabadlab), Maryem Rahim (Operations Officer, Country Management Unit, World Bank Pakistan), Shafiq Akbar (Chairman, IMARAT Group), Sardar Tahir Mehmood (President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Partab Shivani (CEO, Thar Education Alliance), Nishwa Ibrar (COO, Tech Valley Pakistan), and Faisal Laghari (CEO, LearnObots). The panel will be moderated by Farhad Ahmad Jarral, CEO of Campaignistan.

The award ceremony and closing remarks will take place, with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi scheduled to attend as the chief guest.

The minister appreciated the Campaignistan Group for organizing the Islamabad Science Festival, calling it a commendable effort towards promoting science, innovation and a sustainable future for Pakistan.