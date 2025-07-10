Wafaqi Mohtasib team holds Khuli Katchery in Kahuta

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):A Wafaqi Mohtasib’s team headed by Advisor, Haroon Sikandar Pasha, heard complaints against the Federal Government agencies and departments including Sui Gas, Electricity, BISP and NADRA and passed on the spot instructions for their speedy redressal during a Khuli Katchery at Kahuta on Thursday. A large number of people turned up at the Khuli Katchery wherein they aired grievances against the federal and provincial departments.

The complainants informed the team that the road network in Kahuta was in a deplorable state, broken at many places and the fallen electricity polls have created further problems for the commuters. They said that the department concerned is not willing to initiate remedial action despite several requests. They also informed that the officials of the electricity department would not initiate the repair work unless their palms are greased. A lot many complaints pertained to delay in provision of electricity connections, non-installation of transformers, excessive billing, delay in issuance of CNIC etc. alongwith discontinuation of financial support from BISP.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib’s team issued instructions to the representatives of the federal agencies present there and forwarded the complaints relating to the provincial departments to organization concerned. The Khuli Katchery was attended by the representatives of the federal agencies, District Administration officials, AC Kahuta besides the media representatives.

Earlier, the Wafaqi Mohtasib team delivered an awareness lecture regarding the role and functions of this office. They also commended the role of the media in awareness raising, expressing the views that it is instrumental in apprising the general public of the benefits of this office and how to obtain relief from it. “The Wafaqi Mohtasib’s office is witnessing a surge in complaints owing to the useful role being played by media”, they observed.