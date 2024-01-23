Wafaqi Mohtasib successfully addressed grievances from almost 2.1 mln households

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Since its establishment, the Wafaqi Mohtasib has successfully addressed grievances from almost 2.1 million households, with 193,028 complaints resolved in 2023 alone.

January 24 holds special significance in the history of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, as it came into existence on this day 41 years ago in 1983. To commemorate the 41st year of the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s existence, simple yet impressive ceremonies will be held in all regional offices to observe this momentous occasion, said a news release.

In a message on the occasion, Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi said that the increasing number of complaints reflects the trust and confidence the general public has in the institution, which is strengthening day by day.

He expressed confidence in achieving the core values of Ombudsmanship, including the elimination of maladministration and the promotion of good governance to pave the way for the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

The institution, he mentioned, has followed a positive trajectory and provided speedy and free administrative justice to millions of households, particularly the disadvantaged and marginalized segments of society.

The increasing number of complaints received by the offices, he said , is a clear indication of the people’s trust in the institution’s capacity to address issues of maladministration, inefficiency, neglect, and discrimination.

Looking ahead to the New Year, he said that enhancing the institution’s outreach and accessibility will continue to receive special attention.

This involves opening regional offices and sub-offices, conducting open forums in remote areas, and inspection visits to improve service delivery for agencies generating persistent complaints.

Raising awareness among the general public about the mandate and scope of the institution’s work through regular interaction with electronic, print media and periodic awareness lectures will add value to these efforts.

He renewed the commitment to the cause of ombudsmanship, particularly the steadfast adherence to its core values of promoting and protecting human rights, good governance, and the rule of law.

He expressed confidence that with collective efforts, the goals and objectives of the President’s Order establishing the Office of Wafaqi Mohtasib will be realized.