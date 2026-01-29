Wafaqi Mohtasib secure release of prisoners having completed their terms

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday intervened to secure the release of five prisoners recently, who were languishing in jail even after having completed their respective terms of imprisonment.

They had been unable to arrange payment of petty amount of fines which they were supposed to pay for securing their release, said a press release.

According to details, a resident of Sector G-14/3, Islamabad, namely Chaudhry Muhammad Din Shauq met the Wafaqi Mohtasib recently and donated an amount of Rs.100,000/- (rupees one hundred thousand only) for this purpose.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib appreciated the noble gesture and directed the Registrar of his office to send the cheque of the said amount to the Superintendent, Central Jail, Rawalpindi and to pursue the matter with the jail authorities.

The cross cheque of the said amount was also promptly forwarded to the DDO of the jail, who acknowledged its receipt and communicated that necessary steps were being taken to take the issue to its logical end.

Following the development, the Superintendent of the Jail sent a letter of thanks addressed to the Wafaqi Mohtasib, informing him that against the amount received in the jail the following five prisoners have been released after adjustment of their respective fines. They included Naeem Son of Moza, Liaqat Son of Raqeeb, Sadaqat Son of Wazeer, Nawab Son of Abdul Ghani and Zain Son of Ikram.

It may be added that a lot many prisoners are languishing in various Pakistani jails for non-payment of petty fines, even after completing their respective terms in prisons. This issue has lately assumed a serious dimension.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Office has initiated a number of steps for the welfare of prisoners in jails particularly the women and juveniles. He hoped that other members of the society would follow the noble tradition set by Chaudhry Shauq.