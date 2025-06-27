Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) to resolve pay issues of NBP

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): A Wafaqi Mohtasib team comprising Advisor Maj Gen (R) Haroon Sikandar Pasha and Consultant Khalid Sial held a Khuli Katchery in Fateh Jang (District Attock) on Friday.

The other day and heard complaints relating to the federal government entities including Sui Gas, Electricity, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), NADRA and others and resolved a number of complaints on the spot.

A large number of complainants attended the Khuli Katchery, wherein they lodged complaints against federal and provincial departments. Most of the complaints pertained to suspension of financial relief from the BISP, non-installation of electricity transformers, delay in provision of electricity and gas connections, excessive billing and delay in issuance of the National Identity Cards.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib team issued on the spot instructions for speedy resolution of the complaints relating to the federal entities, whereas the complaints pertaining to the provincial departments were forwarded to the Provincial Mohtasib.

Following the Khuli Katchery, the Wafaqi Mohtasib officials also visited the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and the BISP office and instructed that the public complaints be resolved promptly. The team also directed the National Bank authorities to forthwith release the monthly pay to a contractual employee, who filed a complaint against delay in payment of pay in the Khuli Katchery.

The Bank Administration assured timely payment to the employee concerned and pointed out that the team’s instructions would ultimately benefit more than 50 employees of the bank.

Similarly, during the visit to BISP Office the team was informed that that the office has received the payment in respect of three beneficiaries and they might collect the same from the office. A citizen complained that a number of accidents have occurred due to absence of speed breakers near the educational institutions and public places. The Wafaqi Mohtasib team, in response directed the NHA authorities to submit a report in this regard.

The Khuli Katchery was attended by the officials belonging to the Federal Entities, district administration and representative of the media in addition to the general public.

Earlier, the Wafaqi Mohtasib officials also delilvered an awareness lecture highlighting the salient features of Wafaqi Mohtasib institution and how to get relief from this office in case of mal-administration. It also thanked the press and media for playing a useful role in promoting general awareness amongst the masses regarding availability of this forum.