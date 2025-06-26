Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates new building office  in Multan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):The Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has called upon the government officials to ensure implementation of the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s decisions with a view to providing prompt relief to the people.

He was addressing government officials and officers of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Offices following inauguration of the new building of Regional Office at Multan today.

He said that the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s office is fundamentally a poor man’s court committed to providing administrative relief to the poor and moralized segments of the society. “We hear complaints against more than 200 Federal Government entities and redress the public complaints against maladministration as expeditiously as possible”, he observed.

Later, he held a meeting with the senior officials of the Regional Offices at Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan alongwith the representatives of the Federal Agencies there. He urged them to redouble their efforts for serving the people and ensure implementation of his decisions in letter and spirit. He also made it clear that his decisions have to be implemented otherwise he would be invoking provisions in the law prescribed for non-implementation as punishment. “The Wafaqi Mohtasib possesses powers equivalent to those provided to the judges of the Supreme Court”, he added.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the outgoing year 2024, witnessed a record surge in the receipt and disposal of complaints as a result of expanding outreach and accessibility. We have established new offices at Muzaffarabad (AJ&K), GB, Mirpur Khas, Sahiwal and DG Khan during the last couple of months and now this intuition has presence in 26 cities of the country.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib further added that the outgoing year 2024 was very eventful in the sense that it witnessed resolution of 223,198 complaints, out of the 226,372 it received, which brings about the implementation rate to a record 93.21%. Furthermore, 126 Khuli Katcheries were held across the country to deliver justice at the doorsteps of the people, in addition to 171 visits undertaken in pursuance of the OCR Programme. Additionally, 79 Inspection Visits were undertaken to those government offices and agencies generating large number of complaints to fix their systemic issues. “The increasing number of public complaints is a testament to the viability and efficacy of this institution in resolving public complaints. It also initiated significant measures ameliorating the lot of Overseas Pakistanis and Children, he maintained.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by a large number of people belonging to the civil society and media besides the government officials and the general public.