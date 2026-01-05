VU opens admissions for all programs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP):The Virtual University (VU) of Pakistan announced the commencement of Spring 2026 admissions worldwide and across Pakistan, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, from January 5, 2026, while the last date to apply is February 20, 2026.

At present, thousands of overseas Pakistanis are pursuing their studies at VU while serving the homeland from across the borders.

Admissions are being offered in a wide range of undergraduate, associate degree, diploma, and certificate programs, including various BS programs, Associate Degree Programs (ADP), and professional diploma and certificate courses.

Rector Virtual University of Pakistan, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood, stated that the University provides quality higher education at the most economical cost, not only in Pakistan but across South Asia, leveraging modern technology to make education accessible to all segments of society.

He highlighted that Virtual University’s campuses are present in all major cities of Pakistan, from Skardu to Gwadar, covering nearly 140 cities, ensuring academic and administrative support to students nationwide.

Students can apply through a simple and fully online admission process, completing all admission formalities from home. Those seeking guidance or information may visit the nearest Virtual University campus, where facilitation is available free of cost.

The Virtual University currently has the trust of over 160,000 active students. The University said that the Spring 2026 admissions provide a valuable opportunity for job holders, professionals, and individuals who cannot attend conventional on-campus classes due to time or location constraints.

Prospectus and admission application forms for all programs are available on online platform of the university.