Voting for Chairman Senate election starts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Voting for the slot of Chairman Senate started here on Friday at 15:18 hours in Upper House of the Parliament.

Presiding Officer Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah is chairing the session. First vote was polled by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri. Senators Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Yousaf Raza Gillani are contesting for the slot of the Chairman.

Earlier as many as 48 newly elected senators took oath. Syed Muzafar Hussain, nominated by President Dr Arif Alvi as Presiding Officer, administrated the oath.