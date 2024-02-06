Voters with expired identity card can cast votes-ECP

PESHAWAR, Feb 06 (APP):Voters having expired national identity card can cast their votes in the upcoming general elections to be held on Thursday (February 8).

Spokesman of Election Commission of Pakistan KP, Sohail Ahmad told APP that all those voters whose identity cards are expired are eligible for casting votes.

However, he continued, all the voters have to take the original copy of their identity card to the polling station otherwise they would not be allowed to exercise their right of franchise.

He said the ECP took this decision to allow the participation of hundreds of thousands of voters in elections.

A large number of people were approaching and asking about their eligibility due to the expiry of the identity cards, he added.