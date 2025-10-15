Volunteers participate in Rawal Dam cleanliness campaign

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): A large number of volunteers from civil society, schools, colleges, and the general public participated in the special cleanliness drive initiated by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), aimed at promoting civic sense among the masses and highlighting the importance of cleanliness for a healthy livelihood.

The campaign was organized in line with the directives of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Strict legal action has been initiated against individuals found littering around Rawal Dam.

Chairman CDA expressed his appreciation and deep gratitude to the volunteers, including students, members of civil society, and citizens who actively participated in the cleanliness campaign.

He said the drive was launched to raise awareness against littering and to promote civic responsibility among the public, with the aim of protecting aquatic life and preserving the natural environment of Islamabad.

It was further highlighted that complaints against those involved in littering can also be registered through the CDA Helpline 1334.