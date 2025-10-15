Wednesday, October 15, 2025
HomeNationalVolunteers participate in Rawal Dam cleanliness campaign
National

Volunteers participate in Rawal Dam cleanliness campaign

6
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): A large number of volunteers from civil society, schools, colleges, and the general public participated in the special cleanliness drive initiated by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), aimed at promoting civic sense among the masses and highlighting the importance of cleanliness for a healthy livelihood.
The campaign was organized in line with the directives of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
Volunteers participate in Rawal Dam cleanliness campaign
Strict legal action has been initiated against individuals found littering around Rawal Dam.
Chairman CDA expressed his appreciation and deep gratitude to the volunteers, including students, members of civil society, and citizens who actively participated in the cleanliness campaign.
Volunteers participate in Rawal Dam cleanliness campaign
He said the drive was launched to raise awareness against littering and to promote civic responsibility among the public, with the aim of protecting aquatic life and preserving the natural environment of Islamabad.
It was further highlighted that complaints against those involved in littering can also be registered through the CDA Helpline 1334.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan