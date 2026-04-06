Virtual University successfully conducted nationwide IT skills competency test

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP): The Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) has successfully conducted the National Skill Competency Test (NSCT) for IT students across the country, organised on the directives of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The initiative, undertaken in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, was executed in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).

The standardised, computer-based test was aimed at enhancing the employability and market readiness of Pakistan’s IT graduates by assessing their skills on a national scale and aligning academic outcomes with industry requirements.

The test was conducted on April 4 and 5, 2026, in four sessions per day, starting from 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM, with each session having a duration of 120 minutes.

A total of 40,784 students from 199 universities participated in the test. Demonstrating its strong operational capacity, the Virtual University organised the examination across 112 cities at 165 test centers nationwide. To ensure transparency and smooth conduct, 592 invigilation staff were deputed across all centers.

During the examination, Minister for IT & Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, visited the central control and monitoring room in Islamabad along with senior officials of the Ministry of IT.

She was briefed on the real-time monitoring mechanisms established to ensure transparency and effective oversight of examination centers nationwide.

The Minister appreciated the arrangements and termed the initiative a significant step towards strengthening Pakistan’s digital workforce.

Meanwhile, Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar visited the Lahore Regional Office and control room of the Virtual University. He was accompanied by Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Rector VU, and Prof. Dr. Ather Azim Khan, Registrar VU.

Senior officials including Ehsan Zafar Puri, Director ICT, and Sarmad Latif, Additional Controller of Examinations, were also present.

The visiting dignitaries were given a detailed briefing on the university’s technological infrastructure and its capacity to conduct large-scale testing nationwide. Appreciating the efforts, Chairman HEC congratulated the leadership and team of the Virtual University for accomplishing this important national responsibility in a highly professional manner.

The Virtual University of Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national development through technology-driven education, digital innovation, and large-scale assessment initiatives.