Virtual University deployed Mobile Bio Lab in Balochistan

QUETTA, Sep 27 (APP): In a significant stride towards enhancing educational opportunities in underprivileged regions of the country, the Virtual University of Pakistan has deployed the first-ever Mobile Bio Lab at the University of Turbat, Gwadar, and high schools.

The students of Balochistan received the lab with enthusiasm, and gratitude, expressing their heartfelt appreciation to the government for making this pioneering endeavor possible, said a news release.

The Mobile Bio Lab offered a diverse range of practical experiments, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in various biological disciplines. The innovative initiative seeks to bridge the educational gap and foster scientific curiosity among students in Balochistan.

Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti Rector Virtual University of Pakistan said “We are committed to expanding educational horizons and empowering students in every corner of Pakistan. This Mobile Bio Lab in Balochistan is a testament to our dedication to promoting science and knowledge in underprivileged regions.”

The lab has already witnessed students eagerly engaging in numerous experiments, fostering a spirit of exploration and inquiry. It is expected to play a pivotal role in nurturing future scientists and researchers in Balochistan.