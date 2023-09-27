Virtual e-Katchehri held at Pakistan Embassy in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Wednesday hosted an

e-Katchehri for the members of the Pakistani community living in Belgium and Luxembourg.

She listened to the issues raised by the community members and assured them regarding their timely redressal.

The participants were apprised about the efforts made by the Embassy in resolving their issues reported in the last e-Katchehri meeting, a press release received here said.

Ambassador Amna Baloch also thanked the community members for their active participation in these monthly e Katchehri interactive meetings.

The community members expressed their gratitude to the ambassador for arranging regular interaction with the community.

The ambassador emphasized the open-door policy of the embassy and encouraged engagement beyond the virtual format.