37.7 C
Islamabad
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalViolence by Hindu extremists against Kashmiri students witnesses sharp increase
National

Violence by Hindu extremists against Kashmiri students witnesses sharp increase

20
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Violence by Hindu extremists against students from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has witnessed a sharp increase following the Pahalgam false flag attack.
Violence by Hindu extremists against Kashmiri students witnesses sharp increase
Sources said that in Mohali, Hindu extremists harassed a Kashmiri female student residing in a hostel.
Violence by Hindu extremists against Kashmiri students witnesses sharp increase
The student said that Hindu extremists kicked the door of her hostel room, hurled abuses at her, and threatened her with dire consequences. “I had to flee along with my friend to escape the attackers,” she added.
Violence by Hindu extremists against Kashmiri students witnesses sharp increase
In Chandigarh, a group of Kashmiri students was attacked at a university, the sources said.
Similarly, in Dehradun, the “Hindu Rakshak Dal” issued a video message warning Kashmiris, they said.
Experts said that extremist Hindus have proven they are not interested in Kashmiris but only in occupying Kashmir’s land.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan