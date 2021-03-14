Videos of bribery, corruption marred entire Senate election: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that the recent videos of bribery and corruption had marred the entire election of Senate.

“Sadly, recent videos of bribery & corruption have marred entire election (and) put question mark on integrity of ballots cast in (Islamabad) Senate Election,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan was mandated to hold Senate Elections 2021 in accordance with Article 218(3) of Constitution as had also been reiterated by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a recent opinion.

In an earlier tweet, the foreign minister said the secret ballot only ensured the power of the wallet, reiterating his party’s call for open ballot in the Senate election to ensure transparency and discourage the use of money to buy the way to the Upper House of Parliament.