Vice President of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman extends Ramazan greetings to the Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Senator Sherry Rehman has extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the arrival of the holy month of Ramazan.

She expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for once again blessing the faithful with the opportunity to witness and benefit from the virtues and blessings of the sacred month of fasting.

Senator Sherry Rehman stated that Ramazan is a special month of Allah’s mercy and countless blessings. She said the holy month brings a message of compassion, sacrifice, brotherhood, and cooperation among the Muslim Ummah.

She urged people to remember the poor, the needy, orphans, the underprivileged, and vulnerable segments of society, and to extend support and assistance to them during this blessed month.

She further called upon the Ummah to offer special prayers for the betterment of Muslims around the world and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. She emphasized remembering the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir in prayers.

Senator Sherry Rehman also appealed to the nation to pray for Pakistan’s prosperity, stability, and freedom from terrorism.

She concluded with a prayer that Almighty Allah may make this blessed month a source of collective forgiveness and a means for the betterment of humanity.