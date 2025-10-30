Vibrant Cultural Show and Exhibition mark Turkiye’s National Day at Lok Virsa

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), in collaboration with the Yunus Emre Institute, organized a grand cultural evening and photographic exhibition on Thursday to commemorate Turkiye’s National Day.

The event was a vibrant celebration of the enduring friendship and shared cultural heritage between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Huzaifa Rehman, Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar, and Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr. Irfan Neziroglu graced the occasion as special guests.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality and solidarity on the 102nd Republic Day of Turkiye.

He said the Pakistan–Turkiye friendship is not merely a diplomatic relationship but a heartfelt bond anchored in shared faith, mutual respect, and a common vision for peace and progress.

He added that the two nations have always stood by each other in times of joy and challenge, setting an example of brotherhood for the entire Muslim world.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State, Huzaifa Rehman said it was a matter of great honor to celebrate the Republic Day of Turkiye alongside their Turkish brothers and sisters.

He lauded Turkiye’s remarkable journey of reform, resilience, and modernization under visionary leadership, calling it a beacon of inspiration for developing nations.

Huzaifa Rehman highlighted that Pakistan and Turkiye share a timeless bond that transcends geography-a bond rooted in people-to-people connection, cultural kinship, and shared aspirations for a prosperous and peaceful future.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in youth empowerment, education, technology, and culture.

Parliamentary Secretary, Farah Naz Akbar, in her remarks, said that cultural collaborations like these play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding and respect between nations.

She noted that Turkiye and Pakistan are not just strategic partners but cultural allies who have consistently supported each other through thick and thin.

She emphasized the importance of youth and women’s participation in strengthening this friendship, particularly through cultural, academic, and creative exchanges.

The evening featured mesmerizing performances of Turkish and Pakistani folk dances, classical music, and cultural displays that captivated the audience. The photographic exhibition beautifully depicted the cultural evolution, landscapes, and shared heritage of both nations.

A large number of diplomats, artists, students, and citizens from diverse backgrounds attended the event, celebrating the unbreakable bond of friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye.