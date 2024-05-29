Veteran TV actor Shakeel remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Veteran television actor Yousuf Kamal, better known as Shakeel was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Born in Bhopal, India in May 29, 1945  Shakeel moved to Pakistan with his family in 1952 and started his career on the big screen with the 1966 film Honehar, where he shared the screen with Waheed Murad.
However, he found his true calling on the  television screen where he was a part of many hit PTV drama serials  including Uncle Urfi (1972), Ankahi (1982) and Aangan Terha (1984).
He also played the part of the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Liaqat Ali Khan, along with Christopher Lee, in a British biographical film about the life of founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah: Jamil Dehalvi’s Jinnah (1998). He also appeared in the series Traffic for BBC Channel 4. He was also known for his philanthropic activities.
In 2015,  he was awarded him  prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Shakeel died on June 29, 2023 in Karachi.

