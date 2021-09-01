Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani passes away

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP):Veteran Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gilani passed away in the age of 92 in Srinagar on Wednesday evening, a family member confirmed to Kashmir media service.

Syed Ali Gilani had been under house arrest for the last many years.

He was born on September 29, 1929. A veteran of Kashmiri politics was the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

He was a staunch opponent of Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and led Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.

He was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir but later on, founded his own party in the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He served as the chairman of APHC, a forum of freedom parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was a member of Kashmir Assembly from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir three times (1972, 1977 and 1987).

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Leader Abdul Hameed Lone also confirmed the sad demise of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani.” Founder of Kashmir Freedom Movement Syed Ali Gilani is no more with us,” he said in a statement.

He said Syed Ali Shah Gilani passed away in his home at 10:00 pm.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on its official social media handle also confirmed passing away of Syed Ali Gilani.