Veteran actor Shakeel’s death a “huge loss” for Pakistan’s drama industry: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressing grief, said that the death of veteran actor Shakeel was a “huge loss” for the drama industry of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that since the 70s, the late Shakeel’s name had been associated with the golden era of Pakistan’s drama industry when the dramas used to enthrall the audience with their lively characters and acting.

معروف اداکار شکیل صاحب کی وفات پاکستان کی ڈرامہ انڈسٹری کیلئے ایک بڑا نقصان ہے۔ 70 کی دہائی سے ان کا نام پاکستان کی ڈرامہ انڈسٹری کے سنہرے دور سے جڑا ہوا ہے جب ڈرامے اپنے جاندار کرداروں اور اداکاری کی وجہ سے ناظرین کو مسحور کیا کرتے تھے۔شکیل صاحب اپنے لازوال کرداروں اور شاندار… pic.twitter.com/SFPSRj1v4r — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 30, 2023

He said that the late actor rose to the climax of fame due to his timeless roles and brilliant acting which had been part of the precious memories of people of his age.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with peace and grant enough strength to the bereaved family and friends to bear the loss.