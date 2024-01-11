Veteran actor Khalid Butt passes away in Lahore

Veteran actor Khalid Butt passes away in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Veteran Pakistani actor and director Khalid Saleem Butt breathed his last in Lahore due to complications arising from kidney and liver diseases, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

Actor Khalid Butt began his career in the 1970s and appeared in a large number of Urdu and Punjabi films and television series.

Additionally, he began his career as an assistant director and also directed a film. Butt has also worked on countless TV dramas, films, and theatre.

He has also been awarded the Pride of Performance for his artistic services.

Actor Khalid Butt was seen displaying his acting skills in PTV productions Jangal Pura (1997), Boota to Toba Tek Singh (1999), and Landa Bazaar (2002). These characters were highly appreciated by the public.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services