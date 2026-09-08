VEON, JazzWorld reaffirm commitment to Pakistan’s digital growth

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):A VEON and JazzWorld leadership delegation, led by Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group, and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of JazzWorld, Tuesday with Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), to discuss Pakistan’s digital growth, continued telecom investment, quality of service, and a conducive regulatory environment.

The delegation also included Kazim Mujtaba, President, Jazz GSM; Zaheer Mehdi, Group Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs; and Mudassar Hussain, Head of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs.

The delegation appreciated the PTA’s role in supporting the country’s digital development and welcomed the progress made through the recent spectrum award and 5G licensing process. The additional spectrum has enabled JazzWorld to accelerate its 4G and 5G network expansion, with the company having crossed 1,000 live 5G sites and targeting more than 2,500 sites by the end of 2026.

“Pakistan remains a strategic growth market for VEON, and JazzWorld is committed to investing in its digital future. The progress of the country’s 5G journey will require continued investment and policies that support a healthy and sustainable telecom sector,” said Kaan Terzioglu.

Aamir Ibrahim said, “Our focus is on translating our investments in 4G and 5G into better quality of service and greater digital inclusion. Sustaining this progress will require continued investment and collaboration across the industry and regulatory ecosystem to ensure digital services remain accessible to more Pakistanis.”

The leadership also discussed the broader evolution of JazzWorld beyond connectivity, with its digital ecosystem spanning financial services, banking, insurance, technology, and other digital solutions.

The meeting reaffirmed VEON and JazzWorld’s commitment to continued collaboration with the PTA to support sustainable investment, improve connectivity and quality of service, and advance Pakistan’s digital economy.