VEON, JazzWorld leadership meet SECP chairman to advance digital infrastructure, financial innovation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group, and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of JazzWorld, led a senior leadership delegation that met with Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), on Tuesday to discuss strengthening Pakistan’s capital markets, expanding financial inclusion, developing digital infrastructure, and advancing technology-led innovation.

The delegation also included Zaheer Mehdi, Group Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs; Saima Kamila Khan, Chief Legal Officer, JazzWorld; and Farrukh H. Khan, Chief Financial Officer, JazzWorld.

The leadership acknowledged the progress made in Pakistan’s capital markets and appreciated the SECP’s efforts to strengthen market efficiency, transparency, and investor confidence.

The discussion explored opportunities to mobilize greater investment in digital infrastructure, particularly as Pakistan’s requirements for data centers, cloud services, and AI capabilities continue to grow. The delegation also highlighted the potential for greater collaboration between the technology and financial sectors to support the country’s digital economy.

“Pakistan’s digital transformation requires significant investment in infrastructure, technology, and new financial models. As a long-term investor in Pakistan, VEON sees an opportunity to work with institutions such as SECP to develop frameworks that unlock capital, encourage innovation, and support the country’s digital economy,” said Kaan Terzioglu.

Aamir Ibrahim said, “JazzWorld has evolved beyond a monolithic telecom operator into Pakistan’s leading integrated digital ServiceCo, spanning financial services, banking, insurance, AI, and technology. Our scale and distribution capabilities can help translate regulatory innovation into solutions that reach millions of Pakistanis and businesses.”

The leadership also discussed opportunities to strengthen Pakistan’s insurance ecosystem and expand access to financial services through greater awareness, digital distribution, and technology-led solutions.

The discussion reaffirmed VEON and JazzWorld’s commitment to working with SECP and other stakeholders to support investment, financial inclusion, digital innovation, and the continued development of Pakistan’s digital economy.