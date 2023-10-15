VCs Forum urges effective inter-university collaborations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): The Vice Chancellors Forum concluded here yesterday with a wealth of transformative recommendations that promise to shape the landscape of higher education and effective inter-university collaborations in Pakistan.

The Forum, held under the auspices of the Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) and the National Skills University Islamabad, was chaired by Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation.

The participants included Dr. Tanvir Kayani Secretary General, Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO (PNCU), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Vice Chancellor, National Skills University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar, Dr. Syed Habib Ali Bokhari Vice Chancellor, Kohsar University, Murree, Prof. Dr. Mujahid Rector, PAF-IST Mang Haripur-Dr. Mohammad Abid, Vice Chancellor, City University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur and Prof. Dr. Ijaz A. Qureshi Pro Vice Chancellor, Institute of Art and Culture Lahore and others.

Muhammad Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, IUCPSS conducted the proceeding of the forum.

The senior leadership of academia after detailed deliberations recommended bridging the gap between academia and industry, equipping the youth with necessary soft skills, bringing innovation in teaching, research and curriculum, increase in budgetary allocations for the education sector and building permanent inter university mechanism aimed at learning from another ‘s best practices and expertise.

The forum reached a unanimous consensus on the implementation of faculty and student exchange programs within Pakistani universities, fostering cross-institutional collaboration and enriching academic experiences.

The participants also urged for a culture of art and design to be cultivated through research and funded projects, celebrating and nurturing Pakistan’s artistic and creative talents.

Recognising the need for continuous improvement, the forum recommended a focus on faculty capacity building through training and workshops to stay at the forefront of educational advancements.

To sustain the momentum of innovation, it was suggested to host VC Forum-like events on a monthly basis, promoting ongoing dialogue, knowledge sharing, and networking.

The forum also acknowledged the unique skills and talents within their institutions and proposed benefiting from them through faculty placement programs, creating an environment where universities can harness each other’s strengths.

The participants also appreciated joint efforts of IUCPSS and National Skills University for organising this important academic activity.